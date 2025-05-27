Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0%

NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $884.98 and its 200-day moving average is $974.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

