Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.98 and a 200 day moving average of $974.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $287,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,030. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,213. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

