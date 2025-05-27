Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $396,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,341,000 after buying an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

