Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $348,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,112,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.