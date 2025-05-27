Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.83.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 893.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $462.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.