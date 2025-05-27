Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vistra by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

Vistra Trading Up 2.7%

Vistra stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,136 shares of company stock valued at $31,879,290. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

