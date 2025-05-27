LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CVX opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

