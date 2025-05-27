LM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of COP stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

