Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3%
CHKP stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
