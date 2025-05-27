Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

