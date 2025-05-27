Virtue Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,896,000 after acquiring an additional 809,964 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,941.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,416,079 shares of company stock worth $174,162,826. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

