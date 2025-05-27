Capital A Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,971,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

