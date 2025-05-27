E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 554,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Trading Up 50.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

