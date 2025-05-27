A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 571,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Down 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

