Armis Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 16.2%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

