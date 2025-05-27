Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

CIBR opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $72.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

