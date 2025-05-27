S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $491.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.49 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

