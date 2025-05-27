Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 135,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 6,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

