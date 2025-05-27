Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,051 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Get Our Latest Report on EPRT

Insider Activity

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.