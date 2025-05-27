B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,638 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after buying an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

