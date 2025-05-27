B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

