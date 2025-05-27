808,450 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by QSM Asset Management Ltd

QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 808,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,089,000. Newell Brands accounts for about 7.0% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

