B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.