B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

