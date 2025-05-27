B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $539.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.15 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

