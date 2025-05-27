United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.