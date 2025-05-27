Menard Financial Group LLC Has $490,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.0%

GPK stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.