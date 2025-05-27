11,461 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Acquired by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Forestar Group

In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $30,032.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,053.49. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.