Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $97,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.