Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 98,701 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 434,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.