Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

