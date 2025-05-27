Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $4.45 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

