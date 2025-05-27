Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,878 Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPGD opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85.

About Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (UPGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg ANR Improvers index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-and mid-cap US stocks that are identified to have the most improved consensus ratings based on analyst recommendations.

