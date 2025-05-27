QSM Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 165,172 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 4.8% of QSM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SEE opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

