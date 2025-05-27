2,197 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 224.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $2,966,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,389.08. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

