Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $137,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,453,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 309,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,489,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 312,518 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CNP opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.