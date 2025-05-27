Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $66.91 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 366,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $196,057,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cintas by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,312,000 after purchasing an additional 841,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $96,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $222.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.