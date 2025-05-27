Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,785 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.