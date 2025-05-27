Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 25,585 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

