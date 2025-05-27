Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,194,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

