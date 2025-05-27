1,289,273 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,289,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,743,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Shares of CMG opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

