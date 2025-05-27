Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

