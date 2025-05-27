Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,115.43 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,096.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,208.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

