Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 10,616 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $23,978,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $338.38 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $244.60 and a 1 year high of $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.26. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.