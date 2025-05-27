Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

