Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 30,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

