Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Textron by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.6%

Textron stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.