Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,772 ($24.04) and last traded at GBX 1,744 ($23.66), with a volume of 18231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($23.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,441.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.62 million, a PE ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -62.08%.

In related news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($19.28), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($150,911.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $45,463. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

