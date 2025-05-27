Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $126.54 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,672,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

