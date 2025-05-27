23,226 Shares in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Bought by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 341,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.