Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 77,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,005.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,334 shares in the company, valued at $50,699,159.72. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $382.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

